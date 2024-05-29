Wolverhampton's Wanliss hoping to scale the MMA pyramid in June
Wolverhampton fighter Akonne Wanliss will take on Polish fighter Mateusz Legierski at the Eden Stadium in Prague on June 8.
Wanliss is in the quarter-finals of the Oktagon MMA’s Tipsport Gamechanger tournament.
He won his last fight with a KO within 48 seconds to book his spot in the quarter-finals.
Oktagan MMA pits together 16 of the best lightweight fighters in Europe to compete in a million euro pyramid.
Wanliss will be looking to move one step closer to becoming the Oktagon MMA, while cashing in over £300,000 in the process.
His opponent Legierski is the number one-ranked lightweight and former Oktagon MMA champion.
But Jamaica-born Wanliss is in confident spirits ahead of the event which will be attended by 27,000, while attracting a worldwide audience on PPV on Oktagon TV and DAZN.
“This is going to be a fun ride. I know Legierski doesn’t have the stand up skills that I have and he’s going to be shooting for my legs,” he said. “I am looking forward to the fight. I bring something new every time I walk in the cage.
“I feel like Oktagon loves to build stories and it’s not hard to build a story around me. It’s a great partnership and I look forward to more.
“I’m here in the Oktagon Tipsport Gamechanger tournament about to become a millionaire.”