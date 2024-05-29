Wolverhampton's Wanliss hoping to scale the MMA pyramid in June

Wanliss is in the quarter-finals of the Oktagon MMA’s Tipsport Gamechanger tournament.

He won his last fight with a KO within 48 seconds to book his spot in the quarter-finals.

Oktagan MMA pits together 16 of the best lightweight fighters in Europe to compete in a million euro pyramid.

Wanliss will be looking to move one step closer to becoming the Oktagon MMA, while cashing in over £300,000 in the process.

His opponent Legierski is the number one-ranked lightweight and former Oktagon MMA champion.

But Jamaica-born Wanliss is in confident spirits ahead of the event which will be attended by 27,000, while attracting a worldwide audience on PPV on Oktagon TV and DAZN.

“This is going to be a fun ride. I know Legierski doesn’t have the stand up skills that I have and he’s going to be shooting for my legs,” he said. “I am looking forward to the fight. I bring something new every time I walk in the cage.

“I feel like Oktagon loves to build stories and it’s not hard to build a story around me. It’s a great partnership and I look forward to more.

“I’m here in the Oktagon Tipsport Gamechanger tournament about to become a millionaire.”