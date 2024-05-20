Aldridge swimmer Tully Kearney selected for Team GB Paralympics squad

Kearney won gold in the 100m freestyle and silver in the 200m freestyle in the S5 category at the postponed Tokyo Paralympic games in 2021.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old, who was born with cerebral palsy and has developed generalised dystonia, complained to World Para Swimming that she was subjected to a "humiliating" and "insulting" process when her classification was changed to S6.

In 2019, Kearney sealed a hat-trick of freestyle golds at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in London.

Kearney features in a squad alongside fellow reigning gold medallist Maisie Summers-Newton, and Alice Tai, who won gold at Rio 2016.

The squad also features 15 debutants, including 13-year-old Ioana Winnifrith and visually-impaired identical twin sisters Scarlett and Eliza Humphrey.

Paris 2024, which takes place between August 28 and September 8, begins in just 100 days.

Paralympics GB swimmers won an 26 medals in Tokyo, finishing seventh in the overall standings.