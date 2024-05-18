Black Country boy is the headline act

Since starting out in 2016, Almighty Fighting Championship (AFC) has gradually built up a reputation as one of the most respected combat shows around – with regular events across major cities such as Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle.

And AFC 36 takes place this evening, with Coventry’s Sport Connexion set to host dozens of fighters.

But at the top of the bill will be an amateur light heavyweight bout between Dan Jones and the West Midlands’ own Cartridge.

Hailing from the Black Country, Cartridge is predicting he will emerge victorious from the occasion.

The 26-year-old, fighting out of Intensity MMA, said: “I’ve had a great camp and I’m feeling the best version of myself so I believe I’ll get the win and that belt will be coming home with me.

“This is my first time headlining a card so I’m new to being centre stage. Although my experience from my previous fights will help me as I’ve competed in some hostile places and came out with results.

“I enjoy the buzz of the atmosphere and the rollercoaster of emotions the day brings and seeing how other fighters act and prepare before making the walk to the cage.”

Discussing his training, Cartridge continued: “It’s been a good camp, I’ve had no injuries I’ve had to work around. Every fighter has some little niggles but they’re part and parcel of the game. This camp has seen me travel for some sparring and some different training partners which has been very beneficial.

“Since this is my first fight at light heavyweight, my coach and I decided it’d be wise to find help with my strength and conditioning as well as my nutrition. So I’ve been working with Paul Reed at Vortex Combat Sports Performance since the start of the year and it’s been one of the best moves I’ve made since making my debut and taking this seriously.”

MMA is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, with organisations such as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), in the United States, and Cage Warriors in the UK, paving the way for up-and-coming organisations such as AFC to be a starting point for young fighters kicking-off their MMA journey.

The event will consist of amateur and pro bouts, with more than 30 fighters set to put their body on the line in front of hundreds of spectators.

Cartridge, who works as a bricklayer when not fighting, has been passionate about martial arts most of his life.

“I’ve been in and out of martial arts for about 15 years,” he said. “I trained and competed in shotokan karate from ages 10 to 17 but picked up an injury and then fell out of love with it.

“Having followed MMA through the UFC and other big promotions it was something I’d always said I’d like to give a go to get back into martial arts. When I heard about a new gym opening locally I thought it was the perfect opportunity to start and I’ve took to it like a duck to water.”

AFC founder Ray Thompson said: “I really can’t wait to bring the show to Coventry this month.

“We offer young fighters the opportunity to begin their journey to see if they can become the next Leon Edwards or Tom Aspinall.”

The world of MMA has changed a lot since Brazilian Jiu Jitsu legend Royce Gracie won the first UFC title in the early 1990s. Over the years the sport has emerged as a genuine competitor to the more mainstream industries such as boxing.

Thompson added: “MMA is the purest form of combat there is – with a lot of potential for explosive fights and knockouts through striking styles such as boxing and kickboxing, to more technical finishes to fights, with on-the-ground styles like wrestling and Jiu Jitsu which can lead to submissions.

“Spectators get to see such a variety of styles combined, giving it an excitement you don’t get from other combat sports.

“People coming to AFC for the first time can expect an amazing atmosphere – the crowd is always electric and that gives the fighters a real boost. This is an event fight fans will not want to miss.”

Doors open at 3pm with the first fight being at 3.30pm.

Tickets prices start at £40 and can be purchased online at mmaticketsuk.com