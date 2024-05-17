Tough weekend for Rutter at the North West 200

The Bridgnorth-based driver missed the start of the first superbike race by just a couple of minutes after his team worked on a technical issue with his bike.

He still claimed fifth and sixth position in the final two superbike races from a starting position of 14th.

However, he had to retire from the first supertwin race with another technical issue, before seventh spot in the second race.

"I am not going to lie, that was a tough week for my side of the garage," Rutter said.

"We had a problem with the superbike that plagued us all through qualifying, and we really tried to solve in time for the first superbike race, but we missed out by getting to the grid by literally a couple of minutes.

"In the end, we came up with a 'work around' so we could race in the Saturday races, which worked well.

"The supertwin is still in the very early stages of its development, so 7th position is a fair result for it.

"However, we've come away with a lot of ideas from what we have learned about it during the Northwest 200, which will improve it a lot, so we're working hard right now to get done before the TT."