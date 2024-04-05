Jenkins has a top dog for the future

George, who has only just turned two, has successfully made the step up to the 630m race distance in recent weeks having got to the Jim Woods Memorial Trophy showpiece last weekend.

The wide runner finished fifth against a classy field after a second-place finish in heats a couple of weeks ago.

Tomorrow night sees him take on the six-bend trip once more, and Jenkins said: “George has done very well for us so far.

“He couldn’t really get going in the Jim Woods final as the two dogs inside him, in both trap four and five, were also wide runners, so they came across and he couldn’t really get through.

“He was very slow out of the traps in the semi-finals but made up a lot of ground to finish second which was quite the feat as he seemed to miss the break.

“It was his first time coming out of the boxes on that side of the track, so it’s all a bit new to him. He’s still a bit green as he’s only just turned two.

“He’s having another go at six bends on Saturday night and fingers crossed, he does well, and we can start looking at some more Open races with him as we think he wants the longer distance.

“If he doesn’t take to it, we can always go back to the standard 480m but, hopefully, he’ll continue the way he has been and do well over six bends.”

Ivy Hill George is one of the many dogs who have been impressing for Jenkins as of late.

The Bishops Wood-based handler topped the win percentage standings for the track’s trainers in March at 24.65 per cent – 18 of 73 runners during the month victorious.

He hopes to have top performer Swift Battery – recently voted Bitch of the Year for 2023 by the Monmore Green Owners’ Association – back from season by the end of the month as well.

“The dogs have been running well recently. We had Adams Anvil win three out of four races in March,” added Jenkins.

“His last win was at 28/1 as well, which was nice, while we should have a couple of dogs back soon.

“Swift Reassure is back trialling and Tabule is also running in a 480m race on Saturday night, while Swift Battery should be back later this month.

“Hopefully, they can all be back running with the sun on their backs over the coming weeks and months.”