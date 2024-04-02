Homecoming success for brilliant Ben

Former World and British Cycle Speedway champion Mould registered a 20-point maximum in the Dash A final in the Wednesfield Aces Club Day last Sunday.

Five-time British champion Lee Aris, who made his return after a six-year absence, took second spot, while Will Jeffrey edged ahead of Chris Timms to claim third-place.

Lucas Kacmarek won the B final as Andy Yard narrowly pipped Owen Wells to second-place after an enthralling run off at the death.

Wednesfield's Ellis Richmond did well to secure fourth spot following a number of years away from the sport and fellow Aces rider Ben Morgan posted an impressive 16 points to finish fifth.

In the intermediate final, pre-meeting favourite Shaun Kell rounded off an excellent win with a 20-point maximum, as George Wale and female rider Lilly Parr finished second and third respectively.