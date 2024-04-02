Dudley's Reanne Evans finally gets her TV joy

Evans and Brecel beat Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna 4-2 to win the trophy – much to the delight of record 12-time women’s world champion Evans.

“It’s taken 22 years to win a final on television,” she said. “I know Luca carried me a little bit, but I’ve been playing a long time and it is fantastic to lift a trophy and play in a final like this, alongside all of these great players.

“The crowd have been fantastic and I’ve really enjoyed myself.

She added: “Playing in these sort of events and getting the recognition that the women deserve and the support from these top players is only going to help the women and help the game.

“Hopefully there is a lot more to come. Bigger and better and always hoping and believing in the future.”

The eventual champions had only clinched their place in the final courtesy of taking the final frame in their final group stage game, when they lost 3-1 to Selby and Kenna.

Brecel then made two half-centuries in the opening frame of the final, despite only arriving shortly before play was due to get under way.

“I parked my car in the wrong place and it got taken away so I had to go and get it just before the final,” world champion Brecel explained. “Luckily I made it in time.”

Evans and Brecel made it 2-0, only to be pegged back by Selby and Kenna – also runners-up last season when they lost to Neil Robertson and Mink Nutcharut.

Brecel and Evans moved 3-2 ahead by taking the fifth, before a contribution of 59 from the Belgian in the sixth gave them the title.

“I’m really happy to win. I was already feeling better in my game the last few months and this title helps as well before going to Sheffield.”

Brecel will get the defence of his world title under way at the Crucible on April 20.