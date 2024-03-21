Finlay Lines up on the podium at Kimbolton to sit in third place

In a rain-affected third round of the championship, Lines started the first heat in third place and moved straight into second place from the start.

Battling against the conditions as well as his fellow drivers, the youngster held on well to finish the heat in second.

Following a random grid draw Lines started the second heat in 21st place on a wet track, although the rain had eased over Cambridgeshire.

Despite starting at the back end of the course, Lines worked his way through the pack to secure a respectable sixth-place finish and picked up the fastest lap in the process.

Rain

His points tally was enough to secure a fourth-placed start in the Minimax-950 final that was greeted by the return of the rain.

Following an aborted first start, the Lichfield youngster set to work as the race got under way at the second time of asking.

With 90 seconds left on the clock, Lines was running in third place when an on-track incident saw the safety car deployed.

And when the checkered flag was shown early, Lines’ podium finish was confirmed, leaving him seven points off top spot in the overall Minimax-950 Championship.