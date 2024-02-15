Links Maverick could claim second top level victory in Winter Derby

Trained by the Newcastle-based Tom Heilbron, Maverick is the bookmakers’ favourite to take the spoils in a star-studded final and add to his Ladbrokes Gold Cup success at the Wolverhampton track last August.

He will be running from trap two in the 1.33pm event while kennelmate Bogger Rambo, in trap four, is also going for glory for Heilbron.

Elizabeth McNair (Central Park) pair King Sydney and King Capaldi are in trap three and five respectively.

Churchfield Syd is the race’s only non-railer in trap six (Richard Rees, Hove) while home greyhound Aero Sacundai looks to remarkably go all the way for Monmore handler Richie Taberner.

It is the sixth Winter Derby Final since the competition’s inception in 2019 and fourth on the spin at Monmore after the first two instalments took place at Hove.

“This is the best Winter Derby Final we’ve ever had,” said Monmore racing manager Tony Williamson.

“It’s been a fantastic competition and now six of the most elite greyhounds Britain has to offer are competing for a place in history by winning the Winter Derby. We wish all the best to everyone involved – may the best greyhound win.”

The final is the 12th and last race on Monmore’s lunchtime card tomorrow.

Beforehand there are three more finals, with a few Category Three Open events coming to a head after some exciting semi-finals last weekend.

The sprinters are first up in the Ladbrokes Winter Dash final. Belinda Green (Hove) flyer Bombout Bullet looks to follow up a sensational 15.15secs run last weekend – one of the quickest 264m times seen at Monmore in recent years.

Whisky Sallagh has been in good form for Monmore trainer Craig Marston, however, while Across The Field has long been a consistent performer for Kim Billingham.

Taberner – who also has 210m track record-holder Crossfield Larry in the Dash – hopes Bangon The Clock can do the business in the Ladbrokes Winter Maiden having been the quickest of the six finalists last week.

Fellow Monmore speedster Trinity Bestie looks to do trainer Gary Smith proud, though, and also boasts early pace.

Aayamza Sydney (John Mullins, Yarmouth/Towcester) and Ballymac Johnjo (Mark Wallis) look to be the main contenders for the Ladbrokes Dual Distance Stayers crown with several quality one-off Opens making up the rest of the card.