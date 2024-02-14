National joy for skiing trio in Italy

Beth Wragg and Craig Hannah from Stourbridge, and Sophy Soryal from Lichfield all picked up top-four finishes in the slalom and giant slalom events.

Wragg finished second in the slalom and third in the giant slalom while Hannah secured fourth place in both events. Soryal picked up a second place finish in the giant slalom. Colin Dyer, chief executive of Special Olympics GB, said: “Huge congratulations go to all athletes on their success at this first National Winter Games.

“Given the daily challenges that people with intellectual disabilities face throughout their lives, it’s a great achievement to be here competing and proudly representing their region at a national sporting event, let alone winning a medal.

“Events in the Special Olympics GB movement bring together so many people and give our athletes new levels of confidence.”