Finlay Lines on the pace to net podium place

The Synergy Kart driver set the pace in qualifying at the Whilton Mill Warm-Up against 32 other drivers in his class and took pole position ahead of the two heats on Sunday.

However, after storming into a comfortable lead in heat one, Lines was caught out on a wet patch on the track, which set him back to 16th place.

He regained his composure to recover from the spin and made up six places to finish the first heat in 10th place.

Lines was back on form in the second heat and took victory from pole position to start the final fourth on the grid.

Despite having to tackle a number of disruptive on-track incidents involving other drivers, Lines managed to come away with a third-place podium finish.

Meanwhile, Lines' teammate Luca Holmes-Balac emerged victorious in the final.

Lines' latest podium finish adds to a growing collection of successes at the start of the calendar year.

He started 2024 by prevailing in the first round of the Hunts Kart Racing Club, and repeated the trick at the Shenington Kart Racing Club Winter Championship the following weekend.

Lines recorded the fastest lap of the weekend with a time of 45.83 seconds at Shenington and clinched victory by a margin of seven seconds.

The young driver also set the fastest time in practice and the fastest time in heat one.