Walsall sign West Brom striker on loan

The 20-year-old will spend the rest of the season at Bescot having spent the first half of the campaign on loan at fellow League Two side Doncaster Rovers, where he scored nine goals in all competitions.

Faal enjoyed a brief loan at AFC Fylde last season where he netted an 10 goals in 16 matches in National League North.

The striker has also enjoyed loan stints at Hereford and AFC Telford United.

He also has two senior appearances to his name for the Baggies with the first coming against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in 2021, before he came off the bench to make his bow in the Championship against Sunderland in March 2023.

“I’m happy to be here,” Faal said. “I’ve been speaking to the gaffer and he’s been interested for a while now.

“I like to win a lot of headers; I like challenging for the ball and I’ve got a bit of technical ability so I can get into the pockets and link up well. I would say I’m an all-rounder. I can score headers and I can score with my left and my right.

“There are areas of my game that I want to improve on so I want to learn as much as possible here and work with the coaches to become a better player and score as many goals as I can to help the team.”

Head coach Mat Sadler said: “I’m pleased to get the deal done. Mo is someone I have looked at for a long time, probably the last 12 or 18 months so I have had a real keen eye on his development.

“He had a good loan at Fylde and then another really good loan at Doncaster so we’re delighted that he’s chosen us to be the next part of his journey.

“He’s an exciting young player and I’m really looking forward to seeing how he develops over the next few months.

“It’s fantastic we can get a deal done with one of our local neighbours, those are relationships we want to continue working really hard at.”

Faal briefly returned to parent club Albion over the weekend – against the wishes of both the Baggies and Doncaster after Rovers boss Grant McCann revealed the striker and his representatives had decided that was his best move.

McCann revealed his disappointment in the outcome and said the situation had been handled "very poorly".

Gambian Faal featured in pre-season action for Carlos Corberan's Albion.