Wilde chasing world dream after his American stunner

The Wolverhampton fighter knocked out Mike Hamel with a devastating right hand in November and it was his first fight back from lumbar discectomy surgery, which involves shaving down the affected spine disks.

Wilde had a herniated disk which was causing severe sciatica and even needed a cortisone injection for his previous win over Chris Gonzalez, having barely trained for that bout as he was crippled with pain.

Around 10 weeks of physio and swimming failed to fix the issue and surgery was the only option, before he started fight camp ahead of the clash with Hamel.

"A steroid injection is like putting a plaster on a gaping wound, it makes it feel a bit better for a bit, but it doesn't fix the problem," Wilde told the Express & Star.

"I knew the next step, if I couldn't fix it with rehab, was surgery. I needed to do it and eight weeks post surgery I started fight camp, but I wasn't even able to wrestle at that point due to my recovery from the surgery.

"I felt great back in training and I'm now on a super high from this last win and I'm looking forward to a big 2024."

On the win over Hamel, he added: "I've watched it back a lot have been studying it, which I always do to see where I can improve.

"Considering all the factors leading into this fight, I was very happy with it.

"I was super happy with how I performed. It was brilliant. It's put me in good stead for next year with whatever is going to happen.

"I was a little nervous for this fight. My debut in the United States and one of my biggest tests to date with a really high level wrestler.

"A lot of the people who's opinions I respect have said he's the most underrated fighter in Bellator. There's always little seeds in doubt in your mind, and because I came off surgery beforehand it plays mind games with you, but I stuck to the plan."

This latest win took Wilde to a 17-4-1 record and extended his unbeaten run to six fights, as he took another leap in the domestic and worldwide rankings.

"I'm in one of the best positions of my career now, unbeaten in my last six fights," Wilde said.

"I've only lost once in my last 10 fights and that was to former champion Brent Primus. I'm in a really good position and I've worked hard to get here.

"I'm ranked ninth in lightweight in Bellator now and across the world rankings on Fight Matrix I'm ranked 50th, which makes me the highest ranked Brit other than Paddy Pimblett."

The future for Wilde now remains an uncertain, but exciting one, after fellow MMA promotion PFL closed a deal to acquire Bellator.

Bellator will still run shows next year under a reimagined format and renamed the Bellator International Champions Series, while the PFL will continue their season next year with plans for cross over fights between the two promotions.

With this change comes opportunity and Wilde hopes to take advantage of it to take his career to the next level.

"If I have it my way, I know what the next 18 months look like," he added.

"I want to be active and fight more. Bellator can only provide me with two fights a year, whereas with PFL I would have the opportunity to fight four times in a year, in a tournament style format working towards winning the world championship and $1million.

"The money is an incentive, but I want to be a world champion in a big promotion. In my head, in the next 18 months I will fight four times, become PFL world champion and then fight the Bellator champion in February 2025, as they are also planning champion vs champions fights.

"My dream is to become two-time world champion in two promotions, and then ride off into the sunset.

"They'll want a Brit in the tournament and I'm number one outside the UFC. Put me in the tournament and watch me shine, I just need the opportunity."