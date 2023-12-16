A Monmore debut for Whisky Champ

Marston, whose kennels are in Sedgley, is hoping for a stellar showing from Champ in what should be a hotly-contested race four this evening.

The two-year-old brindle dog is in fine fettle having won four of just seven races in his burgeoning career, claiming two Category Three competition trophies from Nottingham in the process.

Ahead of Champ’s competitive bow at Monmore, Marston said: “Champ’s a pleasure to have in the kennel.

“He’s had four wins on the bounce at Nottingham, winning two Cat Three competitions. We then took him to Sunderland, and he reached the semi-finals of the Classic despite not really suiting the track.

“His wins at Nottingham were over 480m and he’s back to that distance at Monmore, so that bodes well.

“He’s got good early pace, and we like that he’s got trap two as he’s a two or three dog – not a bang railer who’d want trap one.

“He’s got some early pace to contend with as Swift Battery (trained by Alan Jenkins) has been prolific at Monmore while Droopys Request (trained by Chris Fereday) got to the final of the Oaks at Perry Barr recently, but Champ’s there to try.

“He’s had a trial at Monmore before and did 28.69secs but came down with sickness the day after, so we can’t really use that as a guide.

“He did 16.24 in a sprint trial at Perry Barr last weekend, so we were very happy with that and excited to see how he does. He’s been brilliant. If I could have 100 like Champ in the kennel, that’d be amazing.”

Marston hopes Whisky Champ and kennelmate Whisky Syd will be able to compete in the Ladbrokes Winter Derby at Monmore in February, while the younger Whisky Instyle is being geared towards the Premier Greyhound Racing Puppy Derby in March.

Star performer Sporty Dash, meanwhile, has retired after a glittering career consisting of 24 victories from 93 runs – giving him a strike rate of 25.81 per cent – and is now getting ready for life at home with his loving owners, Brandon Norton and Keira Hampton.

Also on the card tonight at Monmore – hosting their final set of opens for 2023 – are five more Open races, with Brian Thompson’s prolific Stouke Salah in Race One.

Race two, the Ladbrokes.com 630 Maiden includes the in-form Poundnote Penny (Nathan Hunt) while Race three, the Ladbrokes.com 264 sees Richie Taberner pup Aero Sacundai make his British race debut.

Race five, the Ladbrokes.com 630 has strong stayer Tabule (Alan Jenkins) running from trap one while Race six, the Ladbrokes.com 684 could be just the right fit for Chris Fereday’s Tommys Dove – also in trap one.