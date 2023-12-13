Gemma Howell: I fought for tiny chance of one last Olympics

Telford-based Howell, who announced her retirement on Monday, said that a surgeon had told her that her arm injury was ‘career-ending’ but she had battled on in the hope of a swansong at next year’s Games.

That, however, proved impossible and forced her to finally call time on her glittering career. The Stafford-born Wolverhampton Judo Club member will now focus instead on becoming a maths teacher.

Speaking about making the decision to retire seven months ahead of Paris, Howell said: “The surgeon said in the summer that my arm injury was ‘career-ending’ due to the timing required to return; but I choose to believe in the one per cent chance that I could return and make Paris.

“A recent diagnosis of Dupuytren’s contracture has resulted in me having seven courses of radiotherapy, which has set me back even more. I think this is my body’s way of saying ‘enough is enough’.”

During a highly successful career, Howell reached the podium for GB Judo at the European Championships in Sofia and Tel Aviv, represented Team GB at two Olympic Games (London and Tokyo) and picked up multiple medals on the IJF World Tour.

She also claimed Junior World and European bronze medals in 2008 before making her IJF World Tour debut the following year when she finished fifth at the Paris Grand Slam. Howell went on to win a further two Grand Slam bronze medals and a silver at the 2022 Tel Aviv Grand Slam while on the Grand Prix stage, she has won 10 medals including gold medals in Zagreb and Budapest in 2019.

Gemma has overcome multiple injuries and 11 surgical operations throughout her career.

Reflecting on her career, she added: “I am really proud of what I have achieved and how I have come back from all the injuries. Qualifying for London (in 2012) was massive, I can still recall picking up my Olympic kit.

“The win at the European Championships is the best feeling I have ever had in my entire life. Knowing what I overcame to get to that point made it all the more special.

“Whilst judo is an individual sport, I have so many people to thank who have helped me throughout my career, without whom, I would not have had the success that I have had. Bill Kelly was like a second dad to me since I started at Wolverhampton Judo Club aged eight.

“Growing up I idolised Kate Howey, so to have her as my coach is really special, not many people have a two-time Olympic medallist as a coach.

“Finally, I have to thank Jamie Johnson for the support he has given me, he has helped me overcome so many injuries and to have him in the chair for the European victory was a special moment for us both.”

Speaking about the next chapter, Gemma said: “It is going to take some time to get used to. Judo is my life, it’s my identity, it’s all I have ever known. I have plans to become a maths teacher, but I think it will take a while to get away from being ‘Judo Gemma’.”