Judo star Gemma Howell says farewell

The Stafford-born 33-year-old, who competed for Wolverhampton Judo Club, reached the podium for GB Judo at the European Championships in Sofia and Tel Aviv, represented Team GB at two Olympic Games (London and Tokyo) and picked up multiple medals on the IJF World Tour. She claimed junior world and European bronze medals in 2008 before making her IJF World Tour debut the following year when she finished fifth at the Paris Grand Slam, competing in the -57kg category. Gemma later went on to win bronze at the prestigious Paris event in 2020, competing in the -70kg category.

Howell went on to win a further two bronze medals and a silver at the 2022 Tel Aviv Grand Slam whilst on the Grand Prix stage, she has won 10 medals including gold medals in Zagreb and Budapest in 2019.

Gemma has overcome multiple injuries and 11 surgeries throughout her career. Gemma’s career

highlight came in 2022 when she won gold at the European Championships in Sofia in the -63kg

category; 4 years after taking bronze at the Championships in Tel Aviv in the -70kg category.

She said: “It is so hard to say this out loud and I will be honest, I have been dreading this moment, but I finally think it is time to start putting my health first and retire from judo.

“I thought about stopping last year, after the last surgery, and never cried so much in my life. I know it wasn’t the right time then, but I do feel like now is the right time. It doesn’t make the decision any easier though.

“If my body would let me, I would keep doing this sport forever. It is the best sport in the world.”