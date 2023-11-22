Young race ace Finlay Lines claims a win despite troubles with his kart

Lines, the son of former BTCC racer Stewart, secured the triumph in dramatic style with a last-lap takeover.

The ZipKart driver set the seventh fastest time in qualifying out of 32 drivers taking part in the event.

The set-up on his kart proved a constant issue throughout the weekend, as he finished heat one in eighth place and heat two in tenth.

This left Lines in eighth place on the grid in the Intermediate classification.

His team worked tirelessly on a raft of set-up changes between heat two and the final, and Lines paid special thanks to his mechanic, Ciaran McMahon, for his support and hard work.

Lines was able to unlock his full potential in the final - making up seven places, before finally taking the lead at the start of the last lap.