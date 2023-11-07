Too quick! Ex-Prem ref criticises decision to give penalty against Wolves

Wolves substitute Fabio Silva was penalised for a foul on George Baldock, with Jones awarding a spot-kick, despite it appearing to be barely the faintest of touches on the Blades man.

It appeared even Baldock did not think it was a penalty as he quickly jumped to his feet after going down in an effort to continue play.

Oliver Norwood smashed home the spot-kick in the 10th minute of added time to give United a 2-1 win after Wolves thought they had rescued a point, thanks to an 89th-minute strike from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

The penalty award was upheld by VAR and infuriated Wolves boss Gary O’Neil – coming just a week after an almost identical spot-kick shocker which put Newcastle 2-1 up at Molineux. That decision saw ref Anthony Taylor demoted to the Championship for last weekend’s games.

And now former ref Gallagher, who told Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, that Bramall Lane official Jones had been too hasty in awarding the penalty against Wolves.

“I think the referee gave it too quickly,” said Gallagher.

“I think the best players in the world create time on the ball – the best referees create a little bit of thinking time. Unfortunately for Rob Jones, he wanted to get in quick, whether he wanted to make a decision, I don’t know.

“There was no reason to rush it. If he had waited two seconds he would have seen how it unfolded, he would probably have made a different decision.

“What I would say though is once it is given, because there is physical contact – albeit minimal – VAR is never going to overrule it.

“VAR is not utopia, it’s there to (to say) ‘has he made a right howler?’ . Wolves would say ‘yes’, but I just think if the referee had just taken a little bit of time, left it alone – I think Baldock is the clue – he gets straight up and chases after the ball.”