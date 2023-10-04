Former Wolves boss Bruno Lage has been sacked by Brazilian leaders Botafogo

The axe fell on the Portuguese almost a year to the day after he was sacked by Wolves, after a poor start to the Premier League season.

The 47-year-old had only been charge of the Brazilian club for three months.

However, Lage had guided them to the top of the Brazilian Serie A table, where they are seven points clear of their nearest rivals, with 25 games played of a 38-game season.

However, they have lost three and drawn one of their last four games – prompting the club with wield the axe on the orders of owner and American businessman John Textor.

In a statement, the club said: “Botafogo informs that, by decision of John Textor and the Football Department, Bruno Lage is no longer the coach of the main team.

“Botafogo highlights Bruno Lage’s professionalism, character and commitment during the period in which he defended the black and white shirt and was part of the family. Despite the coach’s start, with 10 unbeaten games, the latest results were not as expected.

“The club would like to thank Bruno and his entire technical committee for the services provided to Glorioso over the last few months, wishing him much success in his future challenges.”

Lage spent just over a year at Molineux, having taken over after the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo in 2021.