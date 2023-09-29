Staffordshire students race to second position in formula event

The Staffs University racing team. Picture: IMechE/Formula Student

The competition's criteria are that students must design, build, test and race a formula style racing car of a smaller scale.

The university created its 250-kilogram car through the sponsorship of local businesses, including Alton Towers, KMF and Rednal Carting.

The competition ran over five days, with more than 140 teams turning up at the Silverstone circuit.

The University narrowly lost out on first place after losing to the Italian University of Modena and Reggio Emilia. They still hold the acclaimed title of being the best team in the UK.

Joseph Grimer has been with the team for four years alongside, studying Automotive and motorsport Engineering. “It's taken a lot of hard work. We’d often be in the workshop from 10 am until midnight,” he said. “Staffordshire University is now the best UK team which is a huge achievement. I can't believe we've got it, and I can't express how proud I am of the team for how well we've done!”

Upon returning from the competition, Grimer recently graduated with a first-class degree and has already secured a graduate job with Mercedes Formula One, where he completed a placement year during his degree.

On the course, Grimer said: “Automotive and Motorsport Engineering is exactly what you want to study to go into the top level of motorsport.

“I'm very excited to start after the summer shutdown for Formula One. It's going to be a lot of hard work but at the end of the day, if you're going to do it, you might as well do it at the top of motorsport.”