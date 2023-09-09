Isobel celebrates pony championship

The Longines Royal International Horse Show, The All England Jumping Course (Elli Birch/Bootsandhooves)

The pair were one of six finalists at Hickstead on July, 30th as Isobel - performing last in front of the judges - produced a polished performance to pick up 28 points from a possible 30 and the title.

15-year-old Hartswood-Collier from Abbots Bromley in Rugeley was competing at the Longines International Arena for the first time, and she was delighted with the victory and her pony.

She said: “It’s quite daunting with all the people watching. I’ve never been in the main arena before, but he was such a good boy.

“I’ve had him (Beech Hall Ryan) since the end of lockdown, and he’s helped me move up to the 143cm classes. I was really nervous but he’s just been brilliant.”

The Staffordshire equestrian ace followed in the footsteps of her mother, who also claimed victory at Hickstead 22 years previously, and her grandma who also competed at the showground.

Mother Claire Collier was delighted for her daughter and highlighted why Beech Hall Ryan is a perfect match for Isobel.

“My mum showjumped here as a child too, and it’s always her dream to have a Royal International workers winner. It’s a real family affair,” said Mum Claire.

“I felt sick for her going into the main arena. It’s a lot more nerve-wracking watching.