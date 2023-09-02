Oliver Townend: Ballaghmor Class ‘the horse of a lifetime’

Britain's Oliver Townend, riding Ballaghmor Class

For a while it seemed Townend’s bid for a third Burghley crown would end prematurely when his two other rides, Tregilder and Swallow Springs, 13th and second respectively ahead of Saturday's action, both retired from the competition during their runs.

But Ballaghmor Class rose to the occasion in the penultimate run of the day, and the 2017 champions now sit second behind Tim Price and horse Vitali ahead of Sunday’s action.

“What can you say about him, he’s a freak of nature and definitely my hero and horse of a lifetime,” said Townend.

“You can just rely on him. He hasn’t given me the easiest ride, he’s definitely not showing me his age, he was just keen.

“His stride opens so much and doesn’t close, so going down to fence five, I had no control whatsoever. The very last stride before we took off at the rail was the shortest stride he took and for only a split second was I in control.

“But he knows what he’s doing as long as I control him and show him where we’re going, he does it very nicely.”

Ballaghmor Class was third ahead of the much-revered cross-country phase but is now just 2.7 penalties behind world number one rider Price.

Each of the last seven competition winners have led at this stage, stacking the odds against Townend and his Tokyo 2020 gold medal-winning mount, but the 40-year-old is not writing them off just yet.

“I couldn’t be happier with him,” he added.

“It's a credit to the team at home, these horses don’t lie and they don’t turn up as old as they are again and again with their ears pricked doing the job without incredible management.

“All the girls at home have been there for years so we’re all getting older but still madly passionate about the horses.

“They keep coming to these events and putting in great performances.”