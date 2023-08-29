Notification Settings

Wolverhampton's Nick Bandurak ‘gutted’ after defeat in Euro final

Sport

England forward Nick Bandurak said his team-mates could be proud of their efforts after being edged out by Holland in Sunday's EuroHockey Championship final in Germany.

Wolverhampton's Nick Bandurak in the EuroHockey Championship final. Picture: World Sports Pics/England Hockey

It looked like the world number one Dutch side would have it all their own way as they took a 2-0 lead through goals from Derck De Vilder and Telgenkamp Duco before Sam Ward scored with 13 minutes to go to set up a tense finish.

However, Holland held on to become European champions for the seventh time and secure automatic qualification for next summer’s Paris Olympics.

Wolverhampton's Bandurak, the former Cannock Hockey Club player who scored four goals during the tournament, said: "As a group, we’re gutted with how the final turned out and ultimately games at this level gone down to fine margins and that was proven in our semi final against Gemrany and in the other semi-final.

"Unfortunately, we ended up on the wrong side of those margins this time around.

"But at the same time, we are very aware of the achievement of the group to reach the first major final in 14 years, so it is definitely a positive step forwards for this group to get ourselves into the position to give ourselves the opportunity to have a different outcome.

"This will undoubtedly act as fuel for the entire extended squad going into this training block as we return to Great Britain for this year’s Pro League and the Olympic qualifiers in January.”

