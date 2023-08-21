Karate king Matthew Broadhead wins his fourth world open title

Matthew Broadhead wins gold

Fighting at the WUKF World Karate Championships in Dundee last month, the 31-year-old from Burntwood became open weight world champion from a category of 64 people aged 18 to 35.

This fourth world title adds to his 2017 WUKF Triple European Kumite title, his gold medal in the Victoria Karate League Australia in 2016 and when he became AAU USA National Heavyweight Champion in 2018.

Matthew said: "The final was always going to be tough. I was up against a Romanian fighter and they are one of the best teams around. They are funded to compete, unlike myself, so to compete with them your training and preparation have to be top notch. As well as a little luck on the day.

"I went 1-0 up which was nice, but he caught me with a really nice punch to make it 1-1. After that, the fight was very cagey as we both knew one error from the other would ultimately mean defeat.

"The fight ended 1-1 and it went to sudden death. I managed to track him down to a corner of the mat, cutting off how much room he had to move. He threw a punch and I was able to step in with a clean reverse punch and take the win.

"It was very tense and very cool all at the same time. The majority of the Romanian team were mat-side cheering him on, making it a great atmosphere.

"I’m as proud as can be. That moment is something I’ve trained for since the age of six. Sudden death, world championship final, all your blood, sweat and tears come down to one moment. The stuff dreams are made of!"

Matthew is a teacher at Fulfen Primary School in Burntwood and in 2019 he founded his own karate school, named United Atlantic Karate (UAK).

He teaches three nights a week in the local area and is soon starting another class, in a sport he believes is crucial for children as they develop.

Matthew added: "Martial arts is so important for kids. It’s a life skill and something that teaches you discipline and respect, while giving you the tools and confidence to deal with any situation that gets thrown at you.

"As a PE teacher teaching karate, I get to see first hand the benefits it provides to those who choose to do it. It really brings kids out of their shell.

"I think any martial artist will agree, whether they compete or practice martial arts, discipline is one of the most vital parts of it.

"It gives you an understanding that you are not invincible. It gives you respect for those choosing to take up martial arts, and those who have done it before you and what they have to teach, and it gives you the path to pass on what you have learned to the younger generation. Discipline and martial arts go hand in hand."