Wombourne Thai boxers impress at world championships

Members of the all female team from the Pete Crroke Martial Arts Academy who competed in Venice

Peter Crooke runs his martial arts academy for all ages of competitor and took his team out to the WBC Muaythai Festival held in the famous Italian city.

The veteran coach is no slouch himself, having been a competitor for 18 years during which he was a three time world Thai boxing champion and fought all over the world.

But this time it was a case of here come the girls as the all female team of 14 and 15 year olds scooped five medals.

They fought with head contact and knees allowed to the body and sisters Darcy and Grace Griffiths got gold and silver respectively. Twin sisters Tilly and Winnie Brown got bronze and silver. and Callie Tranter also took silver.

Pete said: "These girls are taking over the Thai boxing scene winning titles all over the country. Darcy recently won the British title and Grace is fighting for the WBC title in a couple of weeks.