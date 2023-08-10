Notification Settings

Staffordshire prove too much for Shropshire

By Nick Elwell

Staffordshire wrecked Shropshire’s hopes of an immediate return to bowls’ British senior county championship final.

Bowls

Staffs turned up the volume at Meole Brace and won by 16 shots on the No.2 green, wrapping up a home and away victory by 40 overall.

In fact both of Sunday’s semi-finals produced surprise outcomes with Derbyshire also stunning reigning champions Yorkshire.

Weather conditions in the build up were certainly a factor, the Meole green not being as quick as the Shropshire selectors had hoped, but that should not detract from a fine Staffs performance.

They took total control of the leg in Shrewsbury within the first 10 minutes and a clean sweep of the first four saw them 32 chalks to the good, Bylet’s Dan Davies winning 21-12 and Highley skipper and British Merit finalist Reece Farr 21-13.

Mike Gilpin (21-9) and Callum Wraight (21-11) tried to redress the balance in the middle four but Staffs’ Owen Evans (Sir John Bayley) won 21-9 to keep them in control. Three home winners in the back four reduced the deficit to 16 but it had been humbling experience for Salopian players, officials and supporters.

A much better performance away at The Rag BC, near Cannock, saw Shropshire just six shots down after the first four as Jamie King won 21-13.

His Wrockwardine Wood team-mate Dan Tayler added a 21-11 card in the middle to keep things tight. But the bad news coming from Shrewsbury can’t have helped and only Jack Hewitt (21-19) managed to win at the back as the overall victors finished with seven winners at both legs to deserve their ticket to the final.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

