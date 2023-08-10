Staffordshire prove too much for Shropshire

Bowls

Staffs turned up the volume at Meole Brace and won by 16 shots on the No.2 green, wrapping up a home and away victory by 40 overall.

In fact both of Sunday’s semi-finals produced surprise outcomes with Derbyshire also stunning reigning champions Yorkshire.

Weather conditions in the build up were certainly a factor, the Meole green not being as quick as the Shropshire selectors had hoped, but that should not detract from a fine Staffs performance.

They took total control of the leg in Shrewsbury within the first 10 minutes and a clean sweep of the first four saw them 32 chalks to the good, Bylet’s Dan Davies winning 21-12 and Highley skipper and British Merit finalist Reece Farr 21-13.

Mike Gilpin (21-9) and Callum Wraight (21-11) tried to redress the balance in the middle four but Staffs’ Owen Evans (Sir John Bayley) won 21-9 to keep them in control. Three home winners in the back four reduced the deficit to 16 but it had been humbling experience for Salopian players, officials and supporters.

A much better performance away at The Rag BC, near Cannock, saw Shropshire just six shots down after the first four as Jamie King won 21-13.