Wolverhampton's Jai Herbert looking to secure a capital gain

Jai Herbert (PA)

The 35-year-old lightweight is returning to UFC London on July 22 to face Fares Ziam at the O2.

His last performance in March saw Herbert dominate Ľudovit Klein, but a point deduction meant he had to settle for a draw, and 'The Black Country Banger' is now ready to build off that display.

"Camp has been going great – I've known about this fight for a long time and I've been improving," Herbert said.

"I've been focusing on myself and improving every aspect of my game. I'm looking at what my opponent is good at and putting a game plan together, but I'm not thinking too much about him.

"It's all about yourself and focusing on being better. One of the main things I've improved on is my confidence and belief.

"I'm taking confidence and getting some momentum now from my last couple of performances. I really think I'm finding my feet in the UFC now.

"I feel at home here. I really do. It's becoming more normal to me and the more comfortable and relaxed I am, the more I can come out my shell and show everyone what I'm all about."

With that confidence comes the danger of arrogance, but Herbert is refusing to overlook his opponent and the test he will prove to be.

Ziam is nine years younger with a record of 13-4, to Herbert's 12-4-1, and the Wolverhampton fighter is aware of the danger the Frenchman poses.

"I always train like I'm fighting for a world title and going against someone who is coming to take my head off," Herbert added.

"I still get confidence in performances and training but I also have to be sharp and aware that I'm fighting one of the best guys in the world.

"That's what we signed up for, to test ourselves, and I'm prepared and really excited to put it all out there on July 22.

"Fares is a solid opponent. He has a lot of kick-boxing experience, has solid fundamentals, and he looks very capable in his grappling and wrestling. He has good defence and looks to attack as well.

"I'll always assume that my opponent has improved since their last fight. I'm prepared to fight the best version of Fares and he better be prepared to fight the best version of me because I've improved as well. I'll be getting that win."

This latest bout will be Herbert's fourth consecutive fight in London, having picked up a win and a draw in his last two.

UFC London events are known for their incredible atmosphere and Herbert is excited to experience it again – and believes it has also helped with his confidence.

He said: "I'm like the resident fighter in London now! I've been on the last four London cards and I think I'm the only fighter to do that, and I'm enjoying it.

"It's incredible fighting in London. As I say with my confidence, the last time I was there I was actually enjoying the moment.