Walsall karting whizz Sukhmani Khera eyeing F1 after Alpine programme selection

Sukhmani Khera

Eleven-year-old Khera, who’s in her fourth year of karting, will take part in the scheme for the next three-five years as Alpine takes a step forward in its commitment to promote inclusion in all areas of the industry.

With the scheme designed with a view of getting a woman on to the F1 grid, Khera is supported on and off the track, and her father Simon is pleased with the opening she’s received.

He said: “It’s quite a good opportunity for her at the moment. It’s next level.

“It’s the pinnacle of karting at the moment.

“There’s a lot going on effort wise behind the scenes. A lot of training, nutrition and simulator work with Alpine.”

Khera has had humble beginnings and has entered a new class in karting called Water Swift designed as Simon Khera said “to be a step between small bambino karts and cadet junior racing".

Asked if her dream is to make it big time in Formula One, Sukhmani’s father said: “That’s her dream.

“You’ve got to be realistic, if it doesn’t happen then the whole thing will still give her a great foundation for any role in motorsport.

“The racing programme is not just designed around drivers, it’s designed around the sport itself.

“We worked hard in the back of a streaker van, sleeping in there on the weekends.