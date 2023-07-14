Roderick and Libby dig in as Worcestershire draw

Jake Libby

The home side began the day on 22 without loss in their second innings and had been reduced to 49 for two – still 116 runs short of avoiding an innings defeat – when play was halted.

The players were initially taken off for bad light but it was quickly followed by a torrential downpour and a three-hour delay.

When play eventually resumed acting captain Libby and Roderick, closed the door on any hopes the Tykes may have had of forcing a second Championship win of the season.

The third-wicket pair added an unbroken 110 before the players shook hands at 5pm.

Libby, the Pear’s leading run-scorer this summer, took his tally for 2023 to 701 with an unbeaten 61 while Roderick finished undefeated on 34.

Worcestershire head coach Alan Richardson was pleased with the spirit his side showed.

“Yorkshire played some really good cricket the first two days and put us under a lot of pressure so it was very difficult then for us to try and put that complete performance together,” said Richardson.