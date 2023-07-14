Group victories earned in Wolverhampton Netball League

Netball

Lucas snatched second place over Sapphires who dropped into third place.

Dolls – despite losing to Whitmore T – went on to beat Sam 6 by seven goals, securing the top spot over Inspire in Group B.

Group C saw Ladybirds flying high to take the top spot with Sam 2 runners-up. Thorns ended the season with a very impressive win over Pattingham Purple to secure third place.

Group D is a close-run group with Chasetown Diamonds and newcomers Penkridge Pumas both on 42 points, Chasetown having the slightly better goal average.

Katz took Group E top spot, with Sam 5 in second place.

Results

Group A: Phoenix Hornets 20 (1) Lucas 32 (5); Chasetown Royals 23 (5) Whitmore X 16 (1); Sam 4 41 (5) Phoenix 5 (0); Whitmore Y 26 (2) Chasetown A 30 (5); Kodiak Luna 14 (0) Sapphires 40 (5).

Group B: Inspire 33 (5) Wildcats 19 (1); Sam 6 20 (5) Kodiak Nova 17 (2); Whitmore T 20 (5) Dolls 13 (1); W.Wands 24 (5) Setton Ladies 14 (1); Inspire 33 (5) Setton Ladies 9 (0); W.Wands 33 (5) Kodiak Nova 12 (0); Sam 6 21 (1) Dolls 28 (5).