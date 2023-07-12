‘Baggie Boy’ Jay Griffiths can win over Wolves fans on his professional debut

The ‘Baggie Boy’ Jay Griffiths

His pro journey begins at the Hangar Events Venue (Pearson Street), in Wolverhampton, on Friday as part of a show hosted by BCB Promotions.

Griffiths grew up in Tipton, but crossed the Black Country divide to now reside in Wombourne, Wolverhampton, where he’s been since he was a teenager.

The 27-year-old middleweight is a staunch West Bromwich Albion follower, so gets plenty of light-hearted stick from the Wolves faithful, who live in his close proximity.

‘The Baggie Boy’ will have his nickname adorned on to his shorts, in the heart of Wolverhampton, but approaches a pro debut with no fear.

“I’m excited about having a go at being a pro,” said Griffiths. “I’d like to think that I can box technically, at range, but I’m also a sucker for getting into a scrap!

“That can give you an edge, in the pro game. There’s something there, for me, and I’ll see what best suits me. Boxing keeps me grounded and level-headed.

“I am a West Bromwich Albion fan, I must admit. All of my family are Albion fans, but all of my friends are Wolves fans! I’m the ‘Baggie Boy,’ but I think they will still support me!”

The boxing builder doesn’t have much in the way of ring experience, with a handful of unlicensed fights and just two amateur bouts, preceding his paid bow.

But Griffiths insists that courage is his most-valuable weapon, having finally decided on a clear career path in boxing, after bouncing around gyms for years.

He said: “I grew up in Tipton, but I moved to Wombourne when I started high school. I went travelling for a couple of years, but I came back just before the pandemic.

“I didn’t really box when I was younger. I was 18, when I started, and I’m 27 now. I lived in Australia, when I was away, and actually had an amateur fight over there.

“I started training at Bondi Boxing Club, which is a pro and amateur gym, under Tony Delvecchio, who is a great coach. He taught me a lot.

“I only had the one fight for them, due to opponents pulling out. I must have had four training camps, without boxing in the end. When I did get in there, I won unanimously (on points).

“I went travelling with the lads and blew all of my savings in Asia! I didn’t want to come home, until I’d earned the money back, so I went to Australia.

“I moved into an apartment, across the road from the gym. I worked 12-hour shifts, trained and kept my head down. All my family were still back home, though, and I did miss them.

“I moved back to England in November (2019) and then, a few months later, we went into lockdown! When the pandemic finished, I wanted to get back into boxing.

“I went to Evolution (Boxing Club, Essington), where it all began for me with the coach there, Craig Gittens. I had about six unlicensed fights and won them all, from the age of 19 to 23.

“I only had one amateur fight in England, for Brian Robb’s gym (Len Woodhall Community Boxing Club). I lost that, on a split (decision), but I thought I’d beat the guy!

“The first time I ever sparred a pro, I was in Australia. In England, it was against Tyler (Denny, English middleweight champion). I did four rounds with him. It was tough, but I loved it.

“I’d thought about either going into Thai boxing or joining an amateur club. I did what Tyler was telling me and took the biggest plunge of them all - becoming a pro boxer.”