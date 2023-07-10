Victory for Halesowen's Faye Adams and Demograaf in the Boleworth

Faye Adams. Image by 1st Class Images

The West Midlands-based showjumper claimed a victory double at the same venue two years ago.

65 competitors took part on the Spanish course-designer Javier Trenor Paz's track. Adams and Demograaf won by just 0.21 seconds to pip their nearest rivals Joe Trunkfield and Greenacres Vanquish to top spot.

Adams said: “It was difficult to do something different to save time as most riders followed the same route and there were plenty of inside turns and related distances which restricted any galloping.

“I got a forward stride from the plank to the oxer and to the double, but he’s so careful I can trust him to verticals – he doesn’t like to knock poles down!

“The final line caused a lot of problems with the top poles falling for several riders, but I’d made up time early on, so I was able to slow up for the final line and make sure we cleared the tricky verticals. Demi’s naturally very quick, ‘land and move’ is our mantra and he’s so quick away from a fence – he wants to win as much as I do.”

Faye will be using July to focus on qualifying her young horses for their respective finals at the Horse of the Year Show at the NEC, Birmingham, in October, which will provide Demograaf will a few quiet weeks.