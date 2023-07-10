Stafford Diamond ladies earn success in the Algarve

Stafford Walking Netball Club - we recently came first in Colclough's 2nd International Walking Netball Tournament which has held in the Algarve, Portugal

The tournament, which took place in the Algarve, Portugal in May, welcomed three teams from the Stafford based club with Diamonds achieving a 100% record on their way to taking the winner’s podium.

Victories over fellow Stafford sides Rubies and Emeralds, as well as second place side Essex Belles and Portuguese outfits Leoas de Tavira and Leoas de Cabanas ensured a first-place finish for Roberts’ side, an achievement her team are very proud of.

“Every team played phenomenally well and were so respectful of some of our older ladies which was great to see on court;’ explained the skipper.

Roberts continued, “We thoroughly enjoyed our time in Portugal and coming away with first place was just an added bonus.”

Tournament organiser and former Stafford coach Laura Colclough said: “What a great opportunity to bring such talented ladies together on a netball court. This tournament has been a great success in more ways than one, and we are looking forward to returning next year.”