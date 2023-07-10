City sides net trophy haul at Wolverhampton League’s prize giving

Division One champions Sapphires. Vee Smith, Lisa Laxton, Rachael Smith, Linda Thomas and Alice Willetts

Anona Hickin, chair of the league for more than 55 years, hosted the evening with guest of honour Greg Silvester BEM presenting the awards.

Hickin, aged 83, has announced she will be retiring from her position within the league and has been thanked for her hard work over the many years.

Sapphires retained the Division One title as Libra Bea took Division Two, Penkridge Pumas were Division Three winners, Wildcats claimed success in Division Four and Setton Ladies were crowned Division Five champions.

The open knockout winners were Libra Lea while the plate knockout winners were Whitmore Green.

Gill Beards of Whitmore took the top shot competition while Isla Duffin was the open shooting competition winner.

The chic team award went to the Penkridge Pumas, secretary of the year went to Nikki Price-Lucas, umpire of the year went to Debbie Owen and novice umpire of the year to Holly Owen.

Division One’s players’ player of the year was Amber Long from Phoenix, Division Two’s was Libra Lea’s Sydney Sawyer, Alexa Whitehouse of Wordsley Storks took Division Three while Charlotte Pottinger of Jupiter took Division Four and Freya Biddlecome and Anna Mills shared the Division Five award.

Under-16 player awards were given to Olivia Felton, Sadie Fichaw, Martha Sidaway, Freya Taylor, Poppy Poole, Jessica Hickman and Leah Brown.

Under-21 sportsgirl of the year was given to Freya Biddlecome, while sportswoman of the year was Pat McNally.

The Pattingham Belles purple team took sports team of the year while umpire’s umpire of the year was Dot Davies and Debbie Owen, and the Downes Award went to Katz.

Long playing awards were given to Gaynor Bishop-Crescent, Sonia Hallmark, Michelle Anderson, and Zoe Cutts.

The awards have been handed out at the Stafford & District Netball League presentation evening which was held at Kenny’s Sports Bar.

There was a strong turnout as Allsorts were crowned Division One champions and Violets received the Division Two title.

Fallows finished as Division One runners-up, while Emeralds were Division Two runners-up.

Division One’s Fusion and Vixens of Division Two received awards for team spirit, and Annie Turner was named Umpire of the Season.