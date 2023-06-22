Notification Settings

Britain's Harriet Dart takes aim at Birmingham last eight

By Russell Youll

Britain’s Harriet Dart delighted at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham as she reached successive WTA quarter-finals for the first time in her career, writes Taylor Toney-Green.

Harriet Dart celebrates winning against Anhelina Kalinina Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images for LTA

Dart defeated world No. 26 Anhelina Kalinina in three sets on Ann Jones Centre Court at the Edgbaston Priory Club.

Having overcome Kalinina at the same stage in Nottingham last week, Dart took that confidence into this match, breaking the Ukrainian’s serve early on and taking the opening set.

Kalinina – who made the Rome Masters final in May – pulled herself back into the encounter forcing Dart into another three-setter, but the British No.6 stormed her way through the final set in 29 minutes, 6-3 3-6 6-1. Dart said: “I was always expecting a battle. Last week, I played great [against her] and knew she would raise her level. The courts are a little quicker here, so I had to adjust more but I’m really pleased to be through.

“I love playing on grass and in front of the home crowds, I especially enjoy these weeks of the year the most.”

Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

