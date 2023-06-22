Britain's Harriet Dart takes aim at Birmingham last eight

Having overcome Kalinina at the same stage in Nottingham last week, Dart took that confidence into this match, breaking the Ukrainian’s serve early on and taking the opening set.

Kalinina – who made the Rome Masters final in May – pulled herself back into the encounter forcing Dart into another three-setter, but the British No.6 stormed her way through the final set in 29 minutes, 6-3 3-6 6-1. Dart said: “I was always expecting a battle. Last week, I played great [against her] and knew she would raise her level. The courts are a little quicker here, so I had to adjust more but I’m really pleased to be through.