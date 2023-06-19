Wolverhampton's Nick Bandurak hits the net as GB claim top spot

The former Cannock Hockey Club star scored three times as GB recorded consecutive 3-0 wins over Germany and Spain in the space of 24 hours at London’s Lee Valley.
Bandurak drilled home a penalty in just the second minute to give the hosts the perfect start in Saturday’s showdown with Germany.
Goals from Shrewsbury-born David Goodfield and Sam Ward in the second half then sealed an impressive victory.
Bandurak and GB had to wait a little longer to make the breakthrough in yesterday’s clash with Spain, with Ward seeing a first quarter effort ruled out by the officials.
But with the game still goal-less at half-time, it was 30-year-old Bandurak who put GB in front when he scored with a low drag into the corner four minutes into the third quarter.
The hosts were then unable to make the most of a two-man advantage when the Spanish received two yellow cards in quick succession but Bandurak delivered again when he grabbed his second of the match early in the final quarter. A stunning solo effort from Lee Morton proved the icing on the cake.
The win saw GB go two points clear of India at the top of the table, with two matches in hand.