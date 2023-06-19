Wolverhampton's Nick Bandurak hits the net as GB claim top spot

Great Britain's Nick Bandurak

The former Cannock Hockey Club star scored three times as GB recorded consecutive 3-0 wins over Germany and Spain in the space of 24 hours at London’s Lee Valley.

Bandurak drilled home a penalty in just the second minute to give the hosts the perfect start in Saturday’s showdown with Germany.

Goals from Shrewsbury-born David Goodfield and Sam Ward in the second half then sealed an impressive victory.

Bandurak and GB had to wait a little longer to make the breakthrough in yesterday’s clash with Spain, with Ward seeing a first quarter effort ruled out by the officials.

But with the game still goal-less at half-time, it was 30-year-old Bandurak who put GB in front when he scored with a low drag into the corner four minutes into the third quarter.

The hosts were then unable to make the most of a two-man advantage when the Spanish received two yellow cards in quick succession but Bandurak delivered again when he grabbed his second of the match early in the final quarter. A stunning solo effort from Lee Morton proved the icing on the cake.