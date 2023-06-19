Priory Club all set to serve up high-quality tennis

Katie Boulter

Rothesay Open Nottingham champion Katie Boulter will look to continue her success in Birmingham with her finalist opponent and new-British No.2 Jodie Burrage also making the trip to the Second City, with the action starting today.

The Brits achieved unparalleled success in Nottingham with Andy Murray taking the men’s singles crown and British duo Johannus Monday and Jacob Fearnley earning their first ATP Challenger title in the doubles. Sunday’s success was the first time that the men’s and women’s singles title was won by a Brit on the same day since November 1971.

Boulter, who was playing in her first WTA-tour final, managed to beat the oncoming weather that halted qualifying in Birmingham to secure a maiden WTA title.

The newly crowned British No.1 progressed through the week without dropping a single set all tournament taking out four Brits on route to the Elena Baltacha trophy. She also achieved a new career-high in the process hurling herself to world No.77, rising 49 places from where she began the week in Nottingham.

She will play her first match as a WTA-tour champion against China’s Zhu Lin.

Middlesex’s Harriet Dart, who reached the singles quarter-final and doubles final in Nottingham, faces off against compatriot Burrage in the first round continuing the theme of Brit-on-Brit action that fuelled the week in Nottingham.

Rising stars from the Czech Republic, Linda Fruhvirtova and Linda Noskova, will make their WTA main draw grass-court debuts in high-quality singles draw with the likes of Australian Open semi-finalist Magda Linette and French Open quarter-finalist Elina Svitolina.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Williams returns to the Edgbaston Priory Club, having reached the quarter-finals in 2019. Williams plays Italian Camila Giorgi, who she owns a 2-0 record against.

Rothesay Classic Birmingham’s reigning champion and French Open semi-finalist, Beatriz Haddad Maia has been forced to withdraw from the tournament with a right leg injury.