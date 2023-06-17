Hopes puppy Syd fulfils potential at Monmore Green

Monmore Green

Curtin’s boy, who does not turn two until October, runs from Trap Three in the Ladbrokes.com 480 Maiden Final this evening.

He wants to clinch a first career victory from his fourth outing, having qualified for the final through finishing second in his heat last weekend.

Curtin thinks he has a bright prospect in Syd and said: “He came to us after one win in Ireland from one run. He’s had a bit of a stop-start beginning to his career.

“He probably needs a bit more racing than he’s getting, but he’s a big dog, so we’re not going to rush him.

“He’s only an October pup and had a few runs and perhaps looked a little rusty last week, hesitating slightly before the bend.

“But he’s perfectly drawn in the final. He’s a really nice dog going forward, and we’ve got some plans for him later on in the year, maybe some bigger competitions. He’s just got to show his worth now. We think he’s got it, but he’s just got to show it us.”

Syd is one of five Monmore-based dogs in the 480 Maiden final along with Vicki Lea’s Smokey Frank, Pat Doocey’s Longacres Santa and Paul Sallis pair Tintown Halle and Mustang Vicky. Visiting trainer Mark Wallis (Suffolk Downs), meanwhile, has Droopys Primetime going for glory.

Curtin added on Syd: “He’s just got to get some racing behind him and move forward.

“He’s got a tough draw tonight, but he’s got a nice make-up. Anywhere between Traps One to Three should be perfect for him.

“He’s got Trap Three, so we’re happy enough, and fingers crossed he runs well.”

The Ladbrokes.com 480 Maiden is one of two Open finals at Monmore tonight – the other being an intriguing Ladbrokes.Com Dual Distance Stayers showpiece.

The final takes place over 684m after last weekend’s heats over 630m, and Kim Billingham’s Beatties Sparkle goes into it after a fine victory last weekend.