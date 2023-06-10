Notification Settings

Stafford & Stone duo miss out on place in canoe finals

By George Bennett

Stafford & Stone Canoe Club pair Joe Clarke and Chris Bowers were knocked out of the Men’s 2023 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup semi-finals in Prague.

Clarke had comfortably finished second in the men’s heats with a time of 84.39 seconds on Thursday, with only Olympic champion Jiri Prskavec beating his time by a margin of 0.17.

Bowers had finished fourth courtesy of a time of 84.39 seconds as both men registered a top five finish to book their place in the semi-finals.

However, Clarke was unable to compete for his third medal of 2023 after finishing 21st with a time of 96.35 yesterday. Clarke had won silver and bronze medals in Augsburg last week but finished 3.25 seconds short of qualification for the final.

Bowers came closest out of the pair with a 17th place finish. His time of 96.35 was 1.8 seconds outside of the top 10.

Prskavec came out on top in the semi-finals on 90.47, and the Czech emerged victorious in the final with an impressive finish of 89.67 - pipping his fellow compatriot Vit Prindis by 0.88 to claim gold.

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

