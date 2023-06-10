Kidderminster's Daniel Rowbotton victorious in Thruxton

Rowbottom (left) celebrates victory. Picture by Darren Price

Adam Morgan was the early pacesetter as he looked set to romp to victory with Aiden Moffat his closest competitor. Meanwhile, Rowbottom progressed from fifth to third on the grid but advanced beyond Moffat on the fifth lap to set-up an intriguing finale.

Rowbottom continued to make up ground on Morgan until overtaking him down the inside on lap ten. He ultimately went onto seal victory, while Morgan and Moffat completed the podium in second and third respectively.

Rowbottom completed a challenging day in style after suffering a tyre puncture late on during the opening race.

“I made up places at the start and then it was a good battle with Aiden (Moffat). Aiden put up a great challenge, but our car was fantastic and so once we got clear and into second I set about chasing Adam (Morgan) down. I didn’t plan to make the move into Church, but it was a great feeling to take the win," Rowbottom told BTCC.