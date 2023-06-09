Newport Hockey are in the mix for a club award

Hockey

The ambitious and fast-growing Shropshire outfit are up against East Grinstead, Guilford, Old Sihillians and Southgate for the prestigious prize.

The winner will be announced at the England Hockey awards night at the Athena in Leicester on Saturday, July 1.

Newport enjoyed a stellar campaign that saw all their senior sides gain promotion, with the men's firsts, seconds and the ladies' team all being crowned champions of their respective divisions. The third team also made the step up after finishing runners-up to the seconds.

Those successes plus a thriving youth section and an increase in membership have seen the club gain national recognition.

"This is a massive achievement for the club," said first team captain and coach Ash Williams.

"We are alongside some really big hockey clubs, two of which are national league outfits. It's great to be in that bracket and one of just five clubs shortlisted for the award.

"We were very proud to be nominated but to make the shortlist is just amazing. We are a small fish in a big pond but we are now in that pond.

"I don't know of any other club who saw all their senior sides gain promotion last season, so hopefully we can go on and win it.

"It's great that the club is starting to get noticed for our efforts, not just on the field but off it as well.

"It's nice to win things on the pitch but the main things is to provide an opportunity for people to come and enjoy playing hockey.

"We also want to forge relationships and do our bit for the local community as well.