Michael Rutter surpasses dad’s starts at TT

SportPublished: Comments

It was an emotional day for Michael Rutter at the Isle of Man TT.

The 51-year-old motorcycling ace not only equalled his dad’s number of starts at the famous road-racing event, he then surpassed it.

Dad Tony raced off the start line 83 times at the TT – and that was a mark Bridgnorth-based Michael reached in yesterday afternoon’s three-lap superstock race.

He finished the race in 13th place – and the evening supertwin event then allowed Rutter to move ahead of his dad with his 84th start on the Isle of Man, finishing the race in XXXX position.

Rutter had finished the opening superbike race in ninth place on Sunday, circling the track at an average speed of 126.492mph.

Racing continues at the Isle of Man TT up to and including Saturday.

