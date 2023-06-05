Walking cricketers make a big hit in first competition in Dudley

Members of Dudley walking cricket club

A slower paced version of the sport, walking cricket delivers skills to players of all ages and abilities and can take place either indoors or outdoors throughout the year.

It features teams of six or eight players batting in pairs for four or eight overs at a time.

The Dudley group currently meet at Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre every Tuesday from 1-2pm where around 12 players take part, the current oldest being 78 years of age.,

They took part in the eight team tournament at Malvern Leisure Centre which featured teams from Worcester, Bromsgrove, Redditch, Malvern and Evesham.

The walking cricket initiative was launched by Worcestershire Cricket last year with funding from Sport England through the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Activity Fund.

Andrew Brownsword, who organises the sessions in Dudley, said the group was thriving and they were pleased to have done well in their first competitive tournament.

He said: "The sport is predominantly for people who want to keep fit and take part in a fun activity where everything is based around walking whether that is the bowling, fielding or movement between the wickets.

"We are building up the group with the oldest member 78 and I would stress we are looking for more female members – we may have two joining us but more would be welcome.

"It was a good tournament and we did well against established sides, only losing to Evesham by one run so it was a good start for us. But whether you want to play competitively or just take part in the Tuesday session, I would encourage people to join us – full training and fitness coaching will be given."

The sessions currently take place at the leisure centre, in Constitution Hill every Tuesday from 1-2pm. For more

