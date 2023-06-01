Wollaston Tennis Club’s coaching duo an ace fit

Emily White and Simon Robbins are offering a wide range of coaching options, including tennis camps for youngsters during school holidays.

Emily, aged 22, who is reigning ladies champion and overall captain of the ladies’ teams at Wollaston, said: “I have been playing at Wollaston for over 16 years and have gained so much experience from the club. Now I have teamed up with Simon, a very experienced player and a former head coach here, so that we can jointly pass on our tennis experience and enthusiasm to others.”

Simon, 48, who is an LTA level four accredited coach, said: “We want everyone to enjoy tennis as much as we do.”

Operating under the name SE. Tennis - combining the initials of their first names - they offer individual and group coaching for players of all ages and abilities.

There are sessions for junior and adult beginners, rusty racquets for those coming back to the sport after a gap, and fast, furious and fun cardio tennis, which is accompanied by music.

Club chairman Alan Hughes said: “Both Emily, who is now a level three accredited coach, and Simon are already well known and highly respected at the club and we are absolutely delighted that they have teamed up to offer their coaching services here.