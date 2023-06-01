Ninja Kart sensation Jaxon York finishes eighth at World Championship

Jaxon York

The youngster, who has been racing since the age of six, competed at the Lochgelly Oval Raceway in Scotland against other racers between the ages of six and 11 on May 20.

York started 30th in the final championship race due to disqualification in an earlier contest, but this didn’t hold back the youngster in his 50cc kart as he drove well, claiming the most overtakes of the grid.

Jaxon’s mother, Kat, said: “We’re extremely proud of him, he’s so driven and determined to do well.

“We were really proud of all the effort he put in. He drove fantastically.

“Jaxon was very proud of his performance, he really challenged himself to make sure he was flat out around the whole circuit, which is something we’ve been working on.

“He just came through the traffic so well and overtook the most karts in the race.”

Asked if the youngster is aiming to top the podium and become the world champion, his mum said: “Absolutely! His dream is to be world champion one day.”

Jaxon began his racing at local track Birmingham Wheels, but since its closure the youngster and his family have travelled to Aldershot in Hampshire each weekend.

Dave York, Jaxon’s father, also a racer involved with Ninja karting – a strictly non-contact motorsport where the karts contain a roll cage and racing aerofoil – has inspired Jaxon’s competitiveness and love for the sport which his six-year-old brother also competes in.

“It's definitely a family affair and something they’ve been born into,” said mum Kat. “I think it helps with his competitiveness. Both of my boys are really competitive and they always want to do better.

“He loves it so much, he and his brother are obsessed. It’s everything to him, he thinks about it 24/7.

“Both me and my husband are happy that we’ve given the boys a hobby that hopefully they’ll continue to do for the rest of their life and keep them occupied and driven to do good things with.”

Jaxon will fight for his place at the European Championships held in July and for the opportunity to race in South Africa at the end of the year.

Both him and brother Cole will travel over the UK before racing at Hednesford in July and August, which will be special occasions for Jaxon and family.