Chance to make net gain on Wolverhampton tennis courts

Linden Lea Tennis Club is throwing open its doors to people of all ages for an open afternoon between 1pm and 4pm.

Visitors can view the facilities, learn about the benefits of tennis and play on the courts of the club, which is based on Compton Park within the Wolves training ground complex.

Complimentary tea, coffee and squash will be served.

Founded in 1924, the club has three floodlit hard courts, a clubhouse with changing rooms and coaching for players of all ages and abilities available from an LTA qualified professional.

Social tennis courses run on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings throughout the year, with club nights every Tuesday.

A special membership offer, introduced to mark the coronation of King Charles III, allows two people to join for an introductory price of £75 and runs until the end of the month. Junior membership is priced at £20.