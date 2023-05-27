Trainer Richie as happy as Larry

Monmore Green

Larry recently spent three months out with a fractured hock but made a grand comeback last weekend as he won a Ladbrokes.com 264 Open race.

He runs again in one of six Open events at Monmore tonight, and Taberner is delighted with how the near three-year-old is progressing after an extended lay-off.

“We’re really made up for him. It took a long time – he was off for about three months with a fractured hock,” said Taberner.

“He’s an energetic dog and it knocked him for six as he loves galloping, being out and about. It was hard for him but he’s loving it now being back. We galloped him for a good three or four weeks, three or four times a week, and he came through that absolutely fine.

“We trialled him and we were so pleased with his trial time, we then put him straight into an Open race which he duly went and won.

“He was really brave as he didn’t get his preferred trap so had to fight for position around the first bend, but he went on and run well. So, we hope he runs well again.”

Larry boasts 15 victories and eight seconds from 42 career runs heading into this evening’s race.

He will look to outwit a strong field including fellow Monmore trainer Kim Billingham’s Final Friend and Newcastle-based Angela Harrison’s Narcos The Great.

“He’s undefeated in D1s, winning six out of six. His strike rate is very good as he’s won plenty of A1s and Open races over four bends,” added Taberner. “Sprinting is his game, though, because I haven’t seen a dog here that’s quicker out of the boxes. Nine times out of 10, he’s won the race coming out of the boxes as he’s that good. He’s a joy to train.”

Also at Monmore tonight, the Nathan Hunt-trained Antigua Woofwoof is out to claim yet another success at the Wolverhampton track. Of his 23 career triumphs, 17 have been at Monmore.

Alan Jenkins’ impressive bitch, Swift Battery could also continue her fine win streak.