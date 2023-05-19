Lichfield-born GT star Adam Christodoulou sets sights on victory Nurburgring

Adam Christodoulou, right, celebrates

The 2016 winner will compete for favourites Mercedes-AMG, partnering regular team-mates Maximillian Gotz and Fabian Schiller, who he came close to winning with in last year’s race – finishing second.

This year, the trio return to the infamous event with Christodoulou looking to become the first Brit to win the race on two occasions, and the GT ace will race in-form which he hopes will play to their advantage.

He said: “Last year we obviously came really close with P2, and a couple of weeks ago we won the qualifying race so hopefully we can arrive with strong momentum.

“We will still need to qualify into the top 20 qualifying, but this shouldn’t be an issue as I know we have the pace. I’m feeling quietly confident.

“I’m looking forward to racing with Maxi and Fabi again and hopefully by the end of Sunday night we’ll have something to celebrate.”

Last year, the trio came incredibly close to victory, completing a record 159 laps, and finishing less than a minute behind the winners,

Success this weekend is certainly achievable for the 33-year-old who won the six-hour qualifiers event alongside Dani Jucadella just a few weeks ago.

Christodoulou enters the race with years of experience competing at the 25km Nordschleife circuit and has prepared for the iconic 24-hour event racing in the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS).