Lichfield born Adam Christodoulou tops the podium again

Adam Christodoulou, right, celebrates

Representing HRT Performance and driving a 992 Porsche Cup GT3 car round the iconic Belgian circuit, Christodoulou partnered with his former China GT series teammate Eric Zang, as well as Xinzhe Xie.

The Lichfield-born ace topped the podium after yellow flags saw his team snatch the lead from the pits and was delighted to take victory saying: “What a brilliant result.

“It was great to race with Eric again, as well as working with Xinzhe and the HRT Performance team.

“The race and the conditions were pretty intense, and I’m so pleased with the outcome for us.”

The trio showed pace early on, topping their class’ timing board in the second session of a rain-affected qualifying - classifying eighth at the conclusion.

Saturday’s action and the first six hours of the race saw two quick downpours forcing most of the grid to switch over to the wet tyres from their slicks. However, HRT Performance stood firm and decided otherwise.

At one point, Christodoulou took the overall lead of the race, finishing in P1 in class on the Saturday, but this lead was then lost with an early safety car the following day.

With two hours to go, the #930 was just over a lap behind the leader before yellow flags came to their rescue as they entered the pits.