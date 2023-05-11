Wolves hunt their first away points

Wolves skipper Sam Masters

The Parrys International Wolves have been well in contention in both of their league trips to King’s Lynn and Leicester this season – before fading in the latter stages and being on the wrong end of a 49-41 scoreline on both occasions.

Now they face a Sheffield side who have won one league and one cup meeting on home shale this term – but this will be their first fixture in South Yorkshire for over a month. And that is something skipper Sam Masters hopes he and his team-mates can capitalise on, particularly early doors.

“No matter who you are, when you haven’t ridden at home for a while it can always take you a few races to get the ball rolling again,” he said. “So hopefully we can make some good starts and show some good speed and it would be nice if we could build up a bit of a lead in those first few races.

“Either way, we know we’re not too far away in these away meetings and Sheffield is one of those tracks we all like to ride. Last year’s semi in the play-offs didn’t go to plan there but this is a new night now and we’ll be going out there and giving it our best as always.”

With the reduced average allowance to cover the injured Luke Becker, the Parrys International Wolves have called upon former Great Britain international Ben Barker to guest.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, David Bellego, Adam Ellis, Kyle Howarth, Tobiasz Musielak, Lewis Kerr, Dan Gilkes.